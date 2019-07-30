The Liuhua 16-2 project involves the development of the Liuhua 16-2, 20-2 and 21-2 oil fields in the South China Sea

Image: First steel cut for Liuhua 16-2 Oilfields Development Project. Photo: courtesy of TechnipFMC plc.

TechnipFMC has announced the first steel cut of the manifolds and subsea structures for China National Offshore Oil Corporation’s (CNOOC) Liuhua 16-2 Oilfields Development Project offshore China.

Under the Liuhua 16-2 project in the South China Sea, CNOOC is developing the Liuhua 16-2, 20-2 and 21-2 oil fields, which are contained in water depths ranging from 380m to 430m.

TechnipFMC said that the first steel cut, which took place in the Zhuhai yard in China owned by its subcontractor Jutal, advances its steps towards wrapping up its engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning work for the offshore project.

Details of TechnipFMC’s contract for the Liuhua 16-2 Project

The company was awarded the engineering, procurement and construction of subsea equipment for the Liuhua 16-2, 20-2 and 21-2 Oilfield Joint Development Project in May 2018. Under this contract, the company is responsible for 26 units of enhanced horizontal christmas trees (EHXT) and also wellheads, subsea control systems, three manifolds, intervention workover control systems (IWOCS), and tie-in systems.

TechnipFMC subsea president Arnaud Pieton said: “This is an important milestone for the project and is another step towards delivery of our first hybrid compact manifold in Asia. We look forward to a safe and successful execution of this scope with our subcontractor Jutal.

“The Liuhua 16-2 Oilfields Development Project is a strategic project for the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and continues TechnipFMC’s long collaborative relationship with this customer.”

The Liuhua oil fields will be developed using the HYSY119 floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which will have a design life of 30 years. Deployed at the Liuhua 16-2 oil field, the HYSY119 FPSO has been built by Royal IHC under an engineering, procurement and construction contract awarded to it in June 2018.

Under a contract awarded by CNOOC in August 2018, Aker Solutions is responsible for supplying more than 35km of dynamic and static power umbilicals for the Liuhua 16-2, 20-2 and 21-2 fields, which will link the subsea development to the HYSY119 FPSO vessel.