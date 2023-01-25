TechnipFMC will provide life-of-field services to support its installed base offshore Brazil

TechnipFMC awarded substantial subsea services offshore Brazil contract by Petrobras. (Credit: D Thory from Pixabay)

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a substantial master services agreement (MSA) for subsea services with Petrobras. The three-year contract has an option to extend for a further two years.

TechnipFMC will provide life-of-field services to support its installed base offshore Brazil. The contract covers installation, intervention, and maintenance of both equipment and tooling, as well as technical support for subsea umblicals, risers and flowlines.

The agreement succeeds a previous MSA and supports Petrobras’s increased volume of operations. Services will be supplied from TechnipFMC’s base in Macaé, Brazil.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “This new MSA continues our enduring partnership with Petrobras. We are delighted to continue this relationship through this direct award. For 40 years, we have provided services from Macaé, demonstrating the strength of our commitment to delivering services using our in-country workforce.”

Source: Company Press Release