Subsea 2.0 tree deployed offshore Brazil by TechnipFMC. (Credit: TechnipFMC plc)

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has signed a Letter of Intent with Equinor Energy do Brazil Ltda., a subsidiary of Equinor ASA (Equinor), for an integrated Front End Engineering and Design (iFEED) study on its BM-C-33 project offshore Brazil.

The study will finalize the technical solution for the proposed gas and condensate greenfield development in the pre-salt Campos Basin before Equinor makes its final investment decision (FID).

The FEED study includes an option to proceed with a direct award to TechnipFMC for the integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI) phase of the project.

The major iEPCI contract would cover the entire subsea system, including Subsea 2.0™ tree systems, manifolds, jumpers, rigid risers and flowlines, umbilicals, pipeline end terminations, and subsea distribution and topside control equipment. TechnipFMC would also be responsible for life-of-field services.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We are excited about this iFEED™ award, which demonstrates our collaborative relationship with Equinor and their continued confidence in our technologies and integrated approach. This integrated project will be the first time Equinor uses our Subsea 2.0 configure-to-order production systems, of which we’re seeing increased customer adoption.”

