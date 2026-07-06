TPREL’s Jewali wind project in Maharashtra. Credit: © 2026 Tata Power.

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a Tata Power Company subsidiary, has commissioned a 100.8MW wind facility at Jewali in the Dharashiv district of Maharashtra, India.

The newly operational project will supply electricity to Tata Power Mumbai Distribution, contributing to the utility’s fulfilment of Renewable Purchase Obligation requirements.

The facility is equipped with 28 SG 3.6-145 horizontal-axis wind turbine generators. It is designed to produce approximately 299 million units (kilowatt-hours) of clean electricity each year.

Tata Power estimates that this will help offset nearly 245 million kilograms (kg) of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions annually, assuming an emissions reduction rate of 0.82kg of CO₂ per unit of electricity generated.

With the launch of the Jewali wind project, TPREL’s total wind energy portfolio now surpasses 3.9GW, with more than 1.3GW currently in operation.

The rest of the wind energy capacity is under development in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

This newly commissioned project aligns with Tata Power’s strategy to expand renewable energy generation as part of its sustainable energy objectives. The company has set a goal to achieve 100% clean energy generation by 2045.

The Jewali wind project brings TPREL’s total renewable utility capacity to 11.6GW. Out of this, 6.7GW is operational, consisting of 5.4GW from solar and 1.3GW from wind installations.

The remaining 4.9GW of capacity, which includes roughly 2.1GW of solar, 2.6GW of wind and 200MW of battery energy storage systems, is in different phases of development and is expected to become operational over the next six to 24 months.

Last month, Tata Power received a letter of intent from REC Power Development and Consultancy, a subsidiary of REC, for the acquisition of the Ryapte Power Transmission project.

This will allow Tata Power to assume control of the project special purpose vehicle and develop transmission infrastructure in Karnataka.