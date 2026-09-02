The project covers a combined surface area of 30.6km². Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

Talisman Metals has confirmed the renewal of licences 3942418 and 3942419, which together make up the Fougnar Project in Morocco.

The renewal process, completed by the Agadir office of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, grants the company a further four-year term for the licences until 8 May 2030.

According to the company, the renewal follows a period of successful field work during the first half of 2026.

Both permits are considered eligible for conversion to exploitation status in line with Moroccan mining legislation, said the company.

Talisman holds full ownership of the project through a Moroccan subsidiary.

Management has indicated plans to begin a drilling campaign at the Fougnar Project in the fourth quarter of 2026 (Q4 2026), rescheduled from an earlier planned start in Q3 of this year.

The Fougnar Project covers a combined surface area of 30.6km².

Exploration activities have targeted a strike length of approximately 8km with known copper occurrences across at least two stratigraphic levels.

Previous channel sampling from the site has reported grades ranging from 0.50% to 1.45% copper, as well as up to 70 grams per tonne (g/t) silver.

The project is defined as a sediment-hosted stratiform copper system.

It is located around 25km from the Tizert copper-silver deposit operated by Managem Group, which features a measured and indicated mineral resource of 76 million tonnes (mt) with an average grade of 0.8% copper and 17g/t silver, and annual production of 4mt.

The Tizert deposit is cited by Talisman as a general geological model for the Fougnar Project.

Last month, Talisman began the mobilisation of a new drilling programme at its Tirzzit copper project.

The company has appointed Geosond Maroc SARL to conduct around 3,000m of reverse circulation drilling.