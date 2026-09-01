The project comprises a 408MW wind farm combined with a 104MW BESS. Credit: somkanae sawatdinak/Shutterstock.com.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), acting for its flagship fund Copenhagen Infrastructure V, has purchased the Gawara Baya hybrid onshore wind and battery energy storage project in North Queensland, Australia.

CIP acquired the project from Windlab, an Australian company focused on renewable energy and experienced in both onshore wind and battery storage projects.

The project, situated on Gugu Badhun Country, comprises a 408MW wind farm combined with a 104MW battery energy storage system (BESS).

All main approvals are in place and CIP has taken the final investment decision.

The company has secured a A$1.7bn debt facility from a consortium of ten banks, enabling the project to reach financial close.

With construction now set to commence, Gawara Baya is expected to become fully operational in 2030.

The Gawara Baya facility will feature 68 wind turbines and is designed to supply electricity to up to 240,000 homes in Australia.

CIP states that the hybrid project will help avoid 1.2 million tonnes of carbon emissions from the country’s energy sector each year.

The company has arranged long-term energy offtake agreements for the project, including contracts with SmartestEnergy and Stanwell.

The project will also participate in the Australian Government’s Capacity Investment Scheme, intended to provide revenue security as construction proceeds.

It is expected to generate more than A$200m for the regional Queensland economy.

This includes job creation, procurement and participation in local supply chains, with up to 500 direct and indirect roles anticipated over the life of the project.

CIP Partner Yi-Hua Lu said: “Gawara Baya is an important addition to our Australian portfolio. The Gawara Baya project represents a significant long-term investment in Queensland, supporting regional jobs, infrastructure development and the reliable energy supply needed to underpin the state’s continued economic growth.

“We look forward to working alongside our project partners, the Gugu Badhun People, and local communities as the project now moves into construction.”

In June 2026, CIP, through its Growth Markets Fund II, secured financial close for the 392MW Pestera II onshore wind farm in Constanța County, Romania.