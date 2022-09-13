Evelyn and the Gannet-E expansion projects are expected to add over 10,000 boe/day to Tailwind net production

Tailwind announces first oil from its 100% operated Evelyn field. (Credit: Tailwind Energy Ltd)

Tailwind is pleased to announce first hydrocarbons from Evelyn on 3rd September 2022. The subsea execution phase of the project was led by Dana Petroleum (E&P) Limited and TechnipFMC, which saw the EV-01z horizontal development well (drilled in 2021), tied back to Triton via a subsea production line and umbilical services line. Dana also managed the Triton topsides modifications on behalf of Tailwind. Success of the project was driven by this fully collaborative team across the license holder, FPSO operator and key equipment/service providers highlighting an execution template for managing brownfield subsea tie-ins.

Evelyn is located in licence P.1792 in block 21/30f of the UK Central North Sea. Tailwind acquired the field from Shell as part of its acquisition of a cluster of assets in the Greater Triton Area in 2018. Evelyn was originally discovered in 1984, and it was Tailwind’s dedicated subsurface, engineering and commercial activities which led to submission of a Field Development Plan in 2020 with regulatory approval to develop the field being granted by North Sea Transition Authority in early 2021.

Evelyn exports well fluids via the Dana operated Triton Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, which lies approximately 6km to the north-east, in which Tailwind hold 46.42% equity. The successful and rapid development of Evelyn in Tailwind’s ownership further demonstrates the company’s ability to execute on its organic portfolio opportunities in line with the UK’s drive for additional production via low carbon developments utilising existing infrastructure. Evelyn is now producing via the Triton FPSO and is also expected to substantially increase Tailwind’s gas production.

Furthermore, as part of the same subsea campaign, the project team installed a second subsea production line from its 100% owned Gannet-E field, which already produces via Triton. The flowline was successfully commissioned and brought into production on 11th September. This allows increased production rates from the existing three Gannet E wells, plus provide debottlenecking for a fourth Gannet E well, planned to be drilled in Q4 and will be brought into production via the new line in Q1 2023.

Evelyn and the Gannet-E expansion projects are expected to add over 10,000 boe/day to Tailwind net production.

