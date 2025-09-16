The offshore activities are scheduled for 2027 and 2028. Credit: Subsea7.

Subsea7 has secured a major contract under a long-term agreement with Aramco for offshore facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The global offshore projects and services provider defines a major contract as being between $750m (£550.32m) and $1.25bn.

The engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract covers 106km of infield and export pipelines, modifications to existing topsides and associated hook-up activities.

Project management and engineering work will commence immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Offshore activities will be undertaken in 2027 and 2028.

Subsea7 Global Projects Centre East senior vice-president David Bertin said: “This project marks another important milestone and reinforces our long-term strategic engagement with Aramco. We look forward to working closely with the client to deliver this project safely, efficiently and to the highest standards.”

Last month, Subsea7 secured a significant contract from the Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Centre for phase three of the Sakarya field development in the Black Sea, offshore Türkiye. This agreement includes the EPCI of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines, with project management and engineering activities starting immediately from Subsea7’s Istanbul-based office.

In July, Subsea7 announced a significant contract award from Equinor for the Fram Sør development project offshore Norway. This contract involves EPCI services for subsea structures and flowlines, covering 53km of various lines and an umbilical system, including water injection and gas lift.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that a consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners, part of BlackRock, is negotiating with banks to secure up to $10.3bn in financing for Aramco’s Jafurah gas development deal.