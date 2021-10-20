Drilling rig COSLPromoter has been contracted to drill four wells in Statfjord Øst field and five wells for the Statfjord satellite fields

Statfjord A in the North Sea. (Credit: Marcusroos/Wikipedia.)

Spirit Energy and the license partners have agreed to drill four new wells on Statfjord Øst, a field located in the Tampen area in the North Sea.

The licence partners include operator Equinor Energy holding, Petoro, Vår Energi, Idemitsu Petroleum Norge, and Wintershall Dea Norge.

Drilling rig COSLPromoter has been contracted to drill four wells in Statfjord Øst field and the wells are expected to be ready for start-up in the spring of 2023.

Along with four wells on Statfjord Øst, the rig is also hired to drill five wells for the Statfjord satellite fields, for a total contract value estimated at around $56m.

The drilling works at the field are expected to require 220 days.

Spirit Energy asset manager Håvard Nygård said: “Landing a rig agreement is an important milestone. Four new wells will increase the reserves in the field and help to achieve the ambitions for the Statfjord 2040 project.

“Further development of Statfjord Øst is in line with the goals we have for the Statfjord area. The remaining reserves are still significant, and we are working to extend the field life and produce as much as possible of the oil and gas in the area.”

Discovered in 1976, Statfjord Øst field is located 7km northeast of the Statfjord field, at a water depth of 150 to 190m, and came on stream in 1994.

The field has been developed with two subsea production templates and one water injection template, tied-back to the Statfjord C platform by pipelines.

The plan for development and operation (PDO) for the field was approved in 1990.

In December last year, Equinor and its partners have agreed to invest NOK3bn ($345m) in Statfjord Øst to improve its recovery by 23 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The investment is expected to improve the recovery factor on the field and extending its life alongside the Statfjord C platform till 2040, said the Norwegian company.