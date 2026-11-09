The official groundbreaking ceremony took place at the Arnish Moor site near Stornoway. Credit: SSEN Transmission.

Construction has commenced on the Lewis Hub, part of SSEN Transmission’s effort to build the Western Isles’ first direct electricity transmission connection to mainland Great Britain (GB).

The official groundbreaking ceremony took place at the Arnish Moor site near Stornoway, bringing together project partners, elected officials, and stakeholders to mark the move from site preparation to the main construction phase.

The Lewis Hub will comprise a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station as well as an AC substation.

This facility is at the core of the broader Western Isles Connection project, which, once completed, will allow up to 1.8GW of renewable electricity generation to feed directly into the national transmission network.

According to SSEN, the project aims to improve the long-term security and resilience of electricity supplies in the Western Isles.

The first major contract for site work has been awarded to Scotland-based civil engineering company RJ McLeod, which will undertake initial construction for the HVDC converter station, AC substation, and related infrastructure.

Additional companies, Balfour Beatty, Hitachi Energy, Linxon, and NKT, will contribute to other aspects of the project as it advances.

SSEN Transmission offshore delivery director Sandy Mactaggart said: “Breaking ground on the Lewis Hub is a hugely significant moment for the project and for the Western Isles.

“A direct connection between the Western Isles and the main GB transmission network has been an ambition for decades.

“Through the Lewis Hub and wider Western Isles Connection, we are now turning that ambition into reality, unlocking the islands’ vast renewable energy potential and strengthening the electricity network for generations to come.”

SSEN Transmission has set a target to spend £125m ($167m) with local businesses over the project’s duration, with over 40 businesses already engaged in areas such as construction, transport, accommodation, and other services.

The development is currently supporting more than 200 local jobs.

RJ McLeod’s work alone is expected to contribute approximately £16m of local spending.

The project will also create over 70 opportunities for apprentices and trainees, aiming to strengthen skills and career pathways in the Western Isles.

Alongside its energy focus, the Lewis Hub programme is supporting investment in local housing and infrastructure, including new homes at Melbost West and at Stornoway Airport, involving local contractors.