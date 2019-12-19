The shovel-ready consented wind farm development is subject to final turbine selection

Image: SSE Renewables acquires 100MW Yellow River wind project from Green Wind Energy. Photo: courtesy of SSE.

UK and Irish energy company SSE Renewables has acquired over the 100MW Yellow River wind farm in Ireland from Green Wind Energy to expand its onshore wind pipeline.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The energy company said that the shovel-ready consented wind farm development is subject to final turbine selection and has the capacity to house 29 wind turbines.

Located outside Rhode in County Offaly, Ireland, the project has received full planning consent in 2014.

Pre-construction works on the project have already started and the energy company expects to start full construction in late 2020.

Slated to be completed in 2022, the project is expected to provide up to 80 full-time jobs during peak construction time.

SSE Renewables owns and operates 708MW of onshore wind projects

Paul Cooley, Director of Capital Projects at SSE Renewables, said: “The acquisition of this large-scale, shovel-ready construction project further reinforces that position at a time when there is a renewed drive by Government to support the delivery of new renewable energy to meet the country’s 2030 climate action targets.

“This acquisition, and the pursuit of future acquisitions, is in line with SSE Renewables’ objective of continually exploring opportunities to grow our onshore wind development pipeline in Ireland and Great Britain.

“Yellow River Wind Farm will contribute towards our ambition of developing and building enough renewable energy capacity to treble annual output of renewable electricity to 30TWh by 2030.”

SSE Renewables is a major renewable energy developer, operator and owner in Ireland with 708MW of onshore wind capacity along with a pipeline of about 600MW of new onshore wind farms which are under development.

Recently, the firm has acquired land and development rights for a 134MW onshore wind portfolio in Germany from Holt Holding.

The portfolio includes five projects, which marks SSE Renewables’ incremental investment in pursuing an early opportunity in Germany.