SSE has joined forces with a host of businesses in signing the C-19 Business Pledge to support the UK through the coronavirus pandemic and the recovery efforts.

The C-19 pledge, established by The Rt Hon Justine Greening and leading businessman David Harrison, aims to unite the business community behind three key aims:

supporting their own employees throughout and beyond this challenging time;

publishing clear and simple advice for customers; and

doing what they can to help communities through the epidemic.

SSE’s key priority is ensuring the safe and reliable supply of electricity, on which the people and organisations whose work is critical to the Covid-19 response depend. At the same time, it is committed to supporting its workforce and wider communities with the challenges they face.

In line with that, SSE has also today set out details of the first steps it has taken to support customers, communities and employees.

These include:

£1m made available immediately for communities: SSE has brought forward up to 10% of its annual community funds to be available to communities in direct response to the challenges posed by Coronavirus

Supporting vulnerable customers through the Priority Services Register: SSEN is using this well-established channel through which vulnerable customers are provided additional support, working closely with local agencies to ensure those who are vulnerable can be reached as quickly as possible in the event of an electricity network fault

Protecting those providing a critical service: Reflecting government guidance, measures are in place to protect key personnel on SSE sites where work must continue to support the supply of electricity, while non-critical work has been suspended to enable as many employees as possible to remain in their homes

SSE will continue to look at ways it can help meet the challenges of Covid-19 as the situation evolves in the weeks and months ahead, and will be updating its statement regularly with further details.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, SSE Chief Executive, said: “All businesses have a responsibility to customers, employees and communities and we’re no different. We’re pleased to be able to join forces with other like-minded businesses in signing the C-19 pledge and continuing to play our part in the national fight against the virus.

“Today we’ve set out the steps we’ve taken so far, underpinned by our brilliant workforce who are responding to this unprecedented situation with commitment, professionalism and sheer hard work, to deliver reliable electricity to the country. We’ll continue to look at more ways we can play our part in the weeks and months ahead.”

The Rt Hon Justine Greening said: “Those companies who are able to, can have a huge role in battling the impact of coronavirus and make a real difference in these uniquely challenging times.

“I welcome the work being done by SSE and others who are playing their part; the early response has been incredible and I’ll do everything I can to help to unite British businesses in this effort.”