The project is planned off the coast of Miaoli County. Credit: SRE.

Synera Renewable Energy Group (SRE Group) has chosen Siemens Gamesa to provide 35 of its 14MW wind turbines for the 495MW Formosa 4 offshore wind project.

The project, situated off Taiwan’s west coast, will use turbines manufactured at Siemens Gamesa’s industrial nacelle facility in Taichung, Taiwan.

The local manufacturer, Century Wind Power, will provide the foundations for the wind turbines.

Construction company Cadeler is tasked with the transportation and installation of the turbines, as per a contract signed with the developer last month.

In late 2022, Formosa 4 was awarded capacity during the initial auction round of Phase 3 zonal development.

Planned off the coast of Miaoli County, the project secured its establishment permit in late 2024.

This is SRE’s third offshore wind project in Taiwan since entering the sector in 2012, following Formosa 1 and Formosa 2, and represents the company’s third partnership with Siemens Gamesa.

This collaboration reinforces their joint efforts to advance renewable energy deployment in Taiwan.

SRE chair Lucas Lin said: “Over the past six years, we have delivered Formosa 1, Taiwan’s first offshore wind farm, and Formosa 2, the first among Phase 2 projects to reach commercial operation. Now we’re building on that success with Formosa 4.

“Given the strong partnership forged with Siemens Gamesa during Formosa 1 and 2, we’re pleased to have them on board again for Formosa 4, deepening the collaboration and advancing sustainability together. With projects spanning every phase of Taiwan’s offshore wind journey, we have firmly established ourselves as the country’s leading offshore wind developer.”

Siemens Gamesa global head of sales Mogens Jakobsen said: “With more than 3GW of installed capacity, Taiwan is an important offshore market for Siemens Gamesa. The Formosa 4 project reaffirms our commitment and will strengthen our local industrial nacelle production in Taichung further.

“We are excited to work with SRE to provide Taiwan with reliable green energy, and we thank SRE for their continued trust and cooperation following the Formosa 1 and Formosa 2 projects.”

Upon completion, Formosa 4 is expected to generate clean energy to power the equivalent of the needs of around 500,000 households every year.