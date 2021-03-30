The wind farm was developed by Invenergy, featuring 109 wind turbines manufactured by GE Renewable Energy

Southern Power buys Deuel Harvest wind farm. (Credit: Ed White from Pixabay.)

US-based wholesale energy provider Southern Power has acquired the 300MW Deuel Harvest wind farm from Invenergy, a developer and operator of power generation projects.

Deuel Harvest is the 14th wind project to be acquired by Southern Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company.

The project, located in Deuel County, South Dakota, was developed by Invenergy, featuring 109 wind turbines manufactured by GE Renewable Energy.

The project entered into commercial operations in February 2021.

Southern Power president Bill Grantham said: “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of our 14th wind project. Deuel Harvest is Southern Power’s largest wind project to date and will serve as an important piece of our growing renewable portfolio.”

Deuel Harvest will be operated by a subsidiary of Invenergy

The wind facility is backed by two separate power purchase agreements, for the electricity and related renewable energy credits (RECs) it will generate.

The 25-year agreement with Great River Energy is expected to commence in January 2023, and a 15-year agreement with Xcel Energy in October 2021.

Southern Power will be the majority owner, while Invenergy will retain a minority ownership position, and its subsidiary Invenergy Services will operate and maintain the facility.

With the addition of Deuel Harvest, the company’s wind portfolio will increase to more than 2,533MW of wind generation.

Southern Power has a fleet of renewable energy facilities with 4,928MW capacity, comprising 43 solar and wind facilities, currently operating or under construction.

In February, the company unveiled its plans to add 160MW of battery-based energy storage projects at its Tranquillity Solar Facility and Garland Solar Facility in California.