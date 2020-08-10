Equinor Brazil has extended the contracts for the PSV’s Sea Brasil by 1 year until December 2021 and Far Scotsman by 6 months until May 2022

PSV Normand Swift. (Credit: Solstad Offshore ASA)

Solstad Offshore ASA is pleased to announce several contract extensions in Brazil with Equinor and Total.

Equinor Brazil has extended the contracts for the PSV’s Sea Brasil by 1 year until December 2021 and Far Scotsman by 6 months until May 2022. Both vessels will continue to support Equinor on their operation and development activities in Brazil.

In addition, Total E&P do Brazil has extended the contracts for the PSV Normand Swift and the AHTS Far Sagaris until December 2020 to support Total’s activities in the Lapa Field. During the charterperiod, Far Sagaris will be replaced by Far Scout, as Far Sagaris will commence a 3-year contract with Petrobras (ref. Notice to Oslo Stock Exchange dated 16. June 2020).

Source: Company Press Release