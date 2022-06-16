The three partners, who are all based in Norway, will each own a stake of 33.33% in the two JVs

Solstad, DeepOcean, and Østensjø join forces in remote operations venture. (Credit: HAAKON NORDVIK/Solstad Offshore ASA)

Solstad Offshore, DeepOcean Group, and Østensjø Group have established two joint ventures (JVs) to accelerate the adoption of remotely managed services for bringing down operating costs and emissions for the marine and offshore sectors.

One of the JVs, called Remota, will be engaged in owning and operating advanced onshore remote operations centres.

The other JV will build, own, and operate unmanned surface vehicles (USVs). A separate company will be established by the partners for investing in USVs integrated with a work-class remotely operated vehicle (WROV) onboard.

Remota will provide remote operations and semi-autonomous maritime services to existing vessels, remote operations of ROVs as well as USVs.

The three partners, who are all based in Norway, will each have a stake of 33.33% in the two JVs.

Solstad Offshore owns and operates high-end offshore vessels, while DeepOcean Group is a technology-driven, independent solution provider in the ocean space.

Østensjø provides integrated offshore services. It operates vessels within offshore wind, offshore oil and gas, towage services, and offshore accommodation.

DeepOcean has developed the USV technology, while Solstad Offshore and Østensjø were involved in the final stage of the development.

Solstad Offshore CEO Lars Peder Solstad said: “Solstad, DeepOcean and Østensjø already have the technologies, competence and assets in place, but teaming up will further enhance the capacity, growth prospects and market penetration of our remote operations offering.

“Operators of offshore energy assets have challenged the supplier industry to deliver even more cost-efficient services.”

The partnership between the three firms is aimed at challenging the offshore energy industry requirements in terms of efficiency and facilitate a sustainable green energy transition.

The first remote operations centre of the partnership is fully operational, and by adding USVs, the parties aim to drive down costs and emissions.

Østensjø investment director Håvard Framnes said: “Remote operations are key to unlocking huge emission reductions and cost savings from the marine and offshore industries. The new joint ventures aim to fast-track the adoption of new remote technologies, which in turn will make ocean-based industries even more sustainable.”