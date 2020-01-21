Under the nine-month agreement, SNC-Lavalin will be responsible for front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for the Haliba field

Canadian company SNC-Lavalin has secured an engineering services contract from Abu Dhabi-based Al Dhafra Petroleum for the second phase of the Haliba field in Abu Dhabi.

Al Dhafra Petroleum is a joint venture (JV) between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the Korea National Oil Company (KNOC) and GS Energy.

Under the nine-month agreement, SNC-Lavalin will be responsible for front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for the Haliba field which is located in South East of Abu Dhabi.

The project will focus on the development of surface facilities in an optimised way to handle long-term production and future production prospects near Haliba.

SNC-Lavalin resources president Craig Muir said: “This contract is aligned with our focus to leverage our extensive expertise and experience across our comprehensive spectrum of end-to-end services to our clients.

“We are committed to delivering the highest quality services to our client and help them achieve their objectives.

“Our teams will ensure we bring the technical knowhow, agility and innovative solutions that we are known for to this project.”

SNC-Lavalin’s scope of work involves verification of conceptual studies

SNC-Lavalin’s scope of work under the contract involves verification of the conceptual studies and design, implementating FEED to develop surface facilities which are required for processing production from the main plant and its north and south extension areas.

Work also includes execution planning, and designing facilities to handle production from other prospects in the vicinity.

Established in 2014, Al Dhafra Petroleum explores and develops untapped fields in its concession area by using its innovation and an agile operating model to improve efficiency and maximize value.

In July last year, ADNOC has announced that Al Dhafra had started producing crude oil from Haliba field in Abu Dhabi and discovered potential resources in three new fields in its concession area.

ADNOC stated that the initial production from the field would progressively increase to 40,000bpd by the end of 2019.