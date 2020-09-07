The contract has been awarded by Ailes Marines, the Iberdrola company

The Saint Brieuc wind farm is located 16.3km offshore Brittany in France. (Credit: Smulders Group)

Smulders subsidiary Iemants and Engie Solutions have secured a contract to build the offshore substation of Iberdrola subsidiary Ailes Marines’ 496MW Saint Brieuc offshore wind farm.

Located 16.3km off the French coast, the wind farm is the first large scale offshore wind project in Brittany.

Covering a total area of 75km², the wind farm will have a total capacity of 496MW and will produce about 1,820GWh per annum.

The scope of work for the joint venture (JV) partners Iemants and ENGIE comprises the engineering, construction, installation, connection as well as testing of the offshore substation.

The contract has been awarded by Ailes Marines the Iberdrola company in charge of the development, construction, installation and operation of the offshore wind farm.

According to Smulders, engineering and construction works have already been started for the topside and jacket, while sail away of both the topside and jacket is scheduled for the spring/summer of 2022.

Under the contract, Iemants will provide the engineering and construction of the steel structures for both the topside and jacket, with all works to be carried out at Smulders’ production facilities in Belgium.

Final assembly of the topside will be performed at Engie’s yard in Hoboken, while the jacket will be assembled at the Smulders yard in Vlissingen, the Netherlands.

Engie Solutions will provide engineering, procurement, construction, integration (EPCI) as well as testing of all LV, MV, HV and auxiliary systems for the jacket and topside.

In May, Prysmian secured a contract to supply submarine inter-array cable systems for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm.