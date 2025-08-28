SKL advances Blåfalli Fjellhaugen project with new supplier agreements. Credit: SorbyPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Sunnhordland Kraftlag (SKL) has finalised agreements for the construction of the 185MW Blåfalli Fjellhaugen hydropower project in Norway.

Blåfalli Fjellhaugen is set to become Norway’s largest hydropower facility upon its commissioning. This development represents one of the country’s most significant hydropower projects in two decades.

The power plant to be built in the Blådalsvassdraget area within Kvinnherad municipality, will contribute 70GWh annually to the Norwegian grid.

Following its commissioning, the overall capacity of the Blådalsvassdraget watercourse will rise to approximately 550MW. The total output of this area will be about 1.7TWh each year, which is sufficient to power over 100,000 homes.

Construction is projected to begin next month with Leonhard Nilsen & Sønner (LNS) responsible for tunnelling operations and constructing the subterranean power station.

Konecranes will supply the crane for the machine hall, while Aker Solutions will provide the turbine and main mechanical systems.

Aker Solutions hydropower senior vice president Simen Vogt-Svendsen said: “We are excited to contribute to one of the largest new hydropower developments in Norway this decade. On the shoulders of 170 years of turbine innovation, and coupled with solid project execution, we will deliver reliable equipment designed for tomorrow’s power system.”

Additional equipment will come from Lysaker and Thorrud, which will supply mechanical parts for the waterway. Hitachi Energy will be responsible for delivering transformers and an SF6-free 420kV GIS system.

Andritz Hydro has been tasked with supplying control and apparatus equipment essential for management and monitoring systems. Norconsult will offer advisory services for project planning and design.

Construction on the Blåfalli Fjellhaugen hydropower project is expected to take around four years, with the plant becoming operational by late 2029.

Water for the power plant will be sourced from existing regulation reservoirs Midtbotnvatn and Fjellhaugvatn, as well as Sandvatn and stream intakes at Kvanngrøhorga and Verahaugen.

The project first sought a concession in 2014 but was delayed until a revised application was submitted in 2023.

SKL CEO John Martin Mjånes said: “This is a big and important day for SKL. We have worked consistently on upgrading and developing hydropower in the Blådalsvassdraget system over the past 25 years. We look forward to starting construction of the Blåfalli Fjellhaugen hydropower plant together with these experienced companies.”