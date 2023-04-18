The Canada-based company stated that the production of green lithium at the Brazilian project concludes the commissioning process and transitions it from developer to producer

First production of green lithium at the Grota do Cirilo project achieved by Sigma Lithium. (Credit: Sigma Lithium/PR Newswire)

Sigma Lithium has achieved the first production of battery grade sustainable lithium concentrate (green lithium) by commissioning the phase 1 Greentech plant at the Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil.

The Canada-based company stated that the production of green lithium concludes the commissioning process and transitions it from developer to producer.

Sigma Lithium said that the completed commissioning of the dense medium separation (DMS) circuit, which is the second module of the Greentech plant, is the final step in the construction of the Grota do Cirilo project phase 1.

The technical team led by Sigma Lithium chief operating officer Brian Talbot will now focus on scaling up throughput to full production capacity, which is expected to be achieved by July 2023.

An inaugural shipment of nearly 15,000 tonnes of green lithium is likely to take place in May 2023.

Sigma Lithium said that it recently secured an environmental operating license to sell all green lithium product from current and future production, including any stockpiled product.

The company is also continuing the detailed engineering work on the phase 2 and 3 Greentech plant expansion with an aim to increase production of green lithium by three folds from 270,000tpa to 766,000tpa. This is subject to the feasibility study that is being carried out presently.

Sigma Lithium CEO and co-chairperson Ana Cabral-Gardner said: “Sigma Lithium was created almost a decade ago and set out to prove that lithium extraction could be done in a way that is environmentally and socially responsible.

“Reaching this milestone from developer to producer is an incredible achievement and a testament to the many years of hard work of the entire Sigma team. We are thrilled to deliver on schedule for our supporters and partners.”

Located in the state of Minas Gerais, the Grota do Cirilo project is claimed to be one of the largest as well as highest-grade hard rock lithium deposits in the world.