Concluded the crushing circuit ("dry module") commissioning successfully by producing a continuous sequential batch of crushed lithium material

Crushing Circuit fed with Lithium Material. (Credit: PRNewswire/Sigma Lithium)

SIGMA Lithium Corporation (“Sigma Lithium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML), dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with Battery Grade Sustainable Lithium, today announced the production of continuous sequential batches of crushed lithium material and completion of commissioning of its crushing circuit of the Greentech Plant, on schedule and in line with guidance provided previously on December 20, 2022 and on January 23, 2023.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the commencement of Greentech Plant expansion (Phase 2 & 3) detailed engineering and capital expenditure costing at FEL-3 precision by obtaining firm quotes from suppliers. The Greentech Plant expansion is expected to increase run-rate production from 270,000 tpa to 766,000 tpa of Battery Grade Sustainable Lithium.

“Reaching this critical milestone of concluding commissioning of the crushing module of the Greentech Plant is a tremendous achievement of our execution team. What drives us at Sigma Lithium is the larger purpose to leave a legacy of prosperity at Vale do Jequitinhonha in Brazil. We are inserting Brazil in the global battery materials supply chain through the front door, producing an environmentally and socially sustainable lithium that will be building the next generation of electric vehicles with materials produced with the same ethos of its customers,” said Ana Cabral-Gardner, Sigma Lithium CEO and Co-Chair.

“Our community, neighbours and the municipalities at Vale do Jequitinhonha have been our stalwart supporters since inception. The Minas Gerais Government and the Federal Government have been driving progress in the country and the state by creating a modern regulatory environment for lithium and for environmental licensing, comparable to the best countries in the industry such as Australia. As a result, more than seven new lithium exploration publicly traded companies, adhering to Australian or Canadian high standards of governance have been established in the region last year, mentioning Sigma Lithium as their beacon. Ushering a new era for Vale do Jequitinhonha and transforming it into the Vale of Lithium.” She adds.

Source: Company Press Release