Ørsted officially commences operations at its 518MW Helena Energy Center in South Texas, US. (Credit: Ørsted/PR Newswire)

Ørsted has officially commenced operations at its 518MW combined wind and solar project, dubbed Helena Energy Center, in South Texas, US.

The move comes after the Danish energy company wrapped up the construction of the co-located wind and solar facility.

Located in Bee County, the Helena Energy Center features the 268MW Helena onshore wind farm and the 250MW Sparta solar farm. The onshore renewable energy project comprises 66 wind turbines and over 600,000 solar panels.

It is expected to generate sufficient clean energy to deliver electricity to more than 110,000 households and businesses in Texas per year.

The Helena Energy Center has also secured contracts with multiple corporate off-takers.

Ørsted executive vice president and region Americas CEO David Hardy said: “Helena Energy Center is unique in that it’s Ørsted’s first co-located wind and solar project and the largest renewable energy project in our global onshore portfolio.

“Taking advantage of the Gulf of Mexico’s strong coastal winds and abundant sunshine, this project will offer reliable energy to Texas’ grid and economic opportunity for the local community.”

The Helena Energy Center is part of Ørsted’s $20bn investment in the US to develop more domestic energy generation. The combined wind and solar project represents about $500m investment in Bee County.

Besides, the American co-located wind and solar facility is estimated to create tens of millions in tax revenue.

Construction of the combined wind and solar project has generated around 500 construction jobs. The project is also said to create additional operations and maintenance jobs for decades.

Texas Senator Morgan LaMantia said: “This project should come as welcome news to all Texans as it provides significant clean power to our state at a time when all eyes are on grid reliability.

“I’m especially proud that the Bee County community will also benefit from workforce opportunities, public school support, and funding for rural areas like ours.”