The scope of work includes maintenances for 116 high-voltage substations in Kuwait

Siemens SGT5-4000F gas turbine. (Credit: Siemens Energy)

Siemens Energy has secured a major service contract from Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) to strengthen power grid in Kuwait.

Under the five-year contract, the company will be responsible for the maintenance of 116 high-voltage substations in Kuwait.

The services contract is claimed to be Siemens Energy’s largest service agreement in the power transmission sector in the Middle East.

The deal also includes preventive maintenance and emergency repair of the substations along with switchgears of different voltage levels, power transformers and various assets in each substation.

Siemens Energy Middle East transmission service vice president Ananthnarayan Iyer said: “The advanced maintenance services provided to these substations will help maximize performance, lower operating costs and deliver better and more reliable network operations for the Ministry of Electricity.”

Siemens Energy to upgrade Jebel Ali L2 power and water station in Dubai

Recently, the company has also secured a contract from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to upgrade and expand services at Jebel Ali L2 power and water station in Dubai.

The 20-year long-term service agreement includes supply of an intelligent gas turbine controller for each of the four SGT5-4000F gas turbines, the latest SPPA-T3000 control system, services for generators.

Co-developed by DEWA and Siemens Energy in 2019, the intelligent controller is claimed to be the world’s first thermodynamic Digital Twin Gas Turbine (GT) Intelligent Controller.

The upgrades for the SGT5-4000F gas turbines is expected to enable interval extension between outages, providing increased operational flexibility.

Siemens Energy generation division executive vice president Karim Amin said: “This new agreement underscores the longstanding relationship we have with DEWA and the successes we’ve achieved together in bringing our advanced technologies and services to DEWA’s water and power facilities. We look forward to continuing this collaboration for many years to come.”

Recently, Siemens Energy has reached an agreement with Afghanistan to develop the country as an energy hub in central Asia.