Siemens will develop a reliable, sustainable and affordable power system in the country with efficient use of natural resources

The agreement aims to develop Afghanistan as a central Asian energy hub. (Credit: Siemens Energy)

Siemens Energy has signed an agreement with Afghanistan to develop the country as an energy hub in central Asia while exploiting domestic renewable energy resources.

The agreement builds on a memorandum of understanding that was signed by Siemens in January 2019 with the government of Afghanistan, to support the Asian country’s sustainable development.

Under the multi-phase Afghanistan Energy Hub agreement, Siemens Energy will develop a reliable, sustainable and affordable power system with efficient use of natural resources.

Siemens to start with commercial and technical feasibility of project

As part of the first phase, Siemens will establish the commercial and technical feasibility while the second stage involves the completion of the national grid with international connections as well as grid expansion and stabilization.

The second phase will also see the formation of local generation hubs utilising renewable energy.

Under the third phase, the company will focus on developing the renewable energy sector as well as further sustainable and cost-effective energy production.

In collaboration with the government, Siemens will also develop training and vocational programmes to support the creation of a skilled workforce for the development of infrastructure and industries.

The agreement aims to increase access to electricity from around 28% of the 37 million people as well as stimulate economic and industrial growth.

Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy: “The development of this plan will provide long lasting benefits in Afghanistan which will be felt for generations to come.

“The electrification of Afghanistan will be done sustainably and efficiently, turning the nation into a beacon for energy advancement and transforming the country into a regional energy hub.

“This project is symbolic of Siemens Energy’s goals; to take a holistic approach to energizing society, in an efficient, cost-effective and decarbonizing way.”