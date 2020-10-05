EDF Renewables UK and Ireland is a joint venture between two companies, EDF Energy (EDF’s UK business) and EDF Renewables Group

EDF Renewables confirms its commitment to Ireland. (Credit: EDF Group.)

EDF Renewables (EDFR) continues to invest in Ireland by acquiring Wexford SolarLimited which includes eight (8) solar projects with around 100 MW of capacity across the country.

The company has big ambitions to develop its already growing portfolio in Ireland, having recently bought 50% of the Codling offshore wind farm, partnering with Fred Olsen, to develop and build the project, and is opening a new bigger office in Dublin to accommodate this.

Four (4) of the Wexford Solar projects are consented and have been successful in the recent RESS 1 auction. These include Blusheens (11.5MW), Coolroe (7.4 MW)and Curraghmartin (5.7 MW) which are all in County Wexford plus Stamullen (5.8MW) in County Meath. EDF Renewables plans to build these projects in 2021.

Four (4) other projects are in the development phase and these are Ballycarren (6MW) in County Wexford, Willville (5.7 MW) in County Louth, Johnstown (15 MW) in County Carlow and Athlone (45MW) in County Roscommon.

The new Dublin office will be home to our Irish Head of Development Kevin Daly and a team of six (6) others but it is expected this will quickly grow as well. Currently all employees are working from home due to COVID-19.

EDF Renewables Ireland CEO Matthieu Hue said, “The Wexford solar projects are an important addition to our portfolio of onshore and offshore wind developments which we pursue at pace.”

“Also the recent appointment of Arno Verbeek as Project Director is great news for the Codling project which looks set to be the biggest offshore wind farm in Ireland with a capacity of up to 1.5GW.”

“We are delighted by the progress we are making in Ireland, and will continue to grow and work with the Irish Government and communities to further demonstrate EDF Renewables commitment to support the country’s Climate Action Plan, which calls for 70% of renewable energy by 2030.”

