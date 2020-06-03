The company will supply three SGT-300 GTGs, three mechanical-drive SGT-300 gas turbines and three DATUM centrifugal compressors for the project

The SGT-300 gas turbine used in the oil and gas industry. (Credit: Siemens.)

Siemens Gas and Power has secured a contract to supply industrial gas turbine generators (GTG), gas turbines centrifugal compressors for the PETRONAS Kasawari gas field development project located offshore Sarawak in Malaysia.

Under the contract, the company will supply three SGT-300 GTGs, three mechanical-drive SGT-300 gas turbines and three DATUM centrifugal compressors for the project.

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) has formed a joint venture with TechnipFMC to execute this work, with PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) as the end user.

The Kasawari field has an estimated recoverable gas resource of around three trillion standard cubic feet (TSCF). It is one of the most significant gas discoveries in Malaysia.

Upon commencing production, the field is expected to produce up to 900 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) of gas, which will delivered to the PETRONAS LNG Complex in Bintulu, Sarawak.

Siemens will build core engine for SGT-300 at its Gas Turbine Service Centre in UK

The three SGT-300 GTG units, with dual-fuel capability, will have a power capacity of 7.9MW electric at ISO condition, and would provide necessary power to the entire central processing platform (CPP), which will process and export the natural gas.

The mechanical drive gas turbines are designed to produce a power output of 9MW at ISO condition, and will directly drive the DATUM compressors that will compress and export sales gas to the existing riser platform nearshore, before delivering gas to the LNG complex.

Siemens intends to manufacture its core engine for each SGT-300 at its Gas Turbine Service Centre in Lincoln, UK.

Before delivering the units in first quarter 2023, the company will package and test its GTGs and gas turbine compressor train in Houston, Texas, US.

Siemens Energy Oil & Gas Division CEO Thorbjoern Fors said: “Siemens Gas and Power is proud to be selected by MMHE in supporting PCSB’s project to supply our proven, robust SGT-300 gas turbines and DATUM compressors for their large-scale field projects.

“This new contract award follows our breakthrough year in 2018 in Malaysia when Siemens supplied three SGT-300 units after signing our Global Frame Agreement contract with PETRONAS in 2017.”

