With the contract, the company has increased its installed wind energy capacity to 3.5GW in the country

Siemens Gamesa will supply 26 SG 5.0-145 wind turbines for the project. (Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has secured a 130MW turbine supply order for the Rattlesnake Ridge wind power project in Canada.

The contract awarded by Berkshire Hathaway Energy Canada includes supply 26 SG 5.0-145 wind turbines.

Located southwest of Medicine Hat in Alberta, the Rattlesnake Ridge project is expected to provide clean energy for more than 79,000 Canadian homes, once operational.

The project is also one of the first subsidy free wind farms in the country.

With the contract, Siemens Gamesa has increased its installed wind energy capacity to 3.5GW in the country.

Siemens Gamesa Canada managing director Paul van der Weg said: “We thank BHE Canada for choosing to partner with us.

“Our success in the Alberta market is based on a combination of offering the best product that meets the rigorous demands of our customers, and the commitment of the Province in enabling clean, cost-efficient, renewable energy for all Albertans. We are proud to continue to build out our fleet past the 3.5 GW mark in Canada.”

Rattlesnake Ridge wind project to come online in 2022

The Rattlesnake Ridge wind project is expected to be commissioned in early 2022.

Canada’s installed wind energy stood at 13.4 GW as at the end of 2019, according to the Canadian Wind Energy Association.

With 1.7GW of capacity, Alberta is the third largest market in the country.

In August, Siemens Gamesa had won an order from Suncor Energy to supply 205MW capacity turbines for its Forty Mile wind farm to be located in southern Alberta.

The order included supply of 45 of its 4.5-145 turbines with flexible power rating, along with 20-year service agreement.