As per the terms of the contract, Siemens Gamesa will supply 73 SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines for the Hai Long 2A, Hai Long 2B, and Hai Long 3 projects

Siemens Gamesa and Hai Long sign contract for the Hai Long offshore wind projects. (Credit: HAI LONG)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has won a contract from Hai Long Offshore Wind Project to supply turbines for the latter’s three offshore wind projects in Taiwan, which will have a combined capacity of 1.04GW.

In addition, Siemens Gamesa has inked service and availability agreements with the Taiwanese entity for the three projects.

Hai Long Offshore Wind Project is owned by a partnership between Canada-based Northland Power and Taiwanese developer Yushan Energy. The latter is jointly owned by Mitsui & Co. and Singapore-based Yushan Energy Pte.

Under the terms of the contract, Siemens Gamesa will supply 73 SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines. The three projects involved in the agreement are Hai Long 2A, Hai Long 2B, and Hai Long 3, which have power generating capacities of 300MW, 232MW, and 512MW, respectively.

The turbines, each with a capacity of 14MW and a rotor diameter of 222m, will be installed 50km off the coast of Changhua County.

Siemens Gamesa Asia Pacific offshore general manager Niels Steenberg said: “We look forward to locally manufacturing the SG 14-222 DD for the 1,044 MW Hai Long offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

“With the expansion of our offshore nacelle assembly facility in Taichung, we remain fully committed to Taiwan.

“We’re supporting the Industrial Relevance Plan by the Taiwanese government in establishing a local offshore wind supply chain, cultivating more local talents, and efficiently unlocking a lower cost of electricity for the market.”

Siemens Gamesa will also offer operations and maintenance service facilities along with offshore logistics for all the three offshore wind projects.

The agreement is signed for an initial service period of 15 years and can be extended up to 20 years.

Hai Long Offshore Wind project director Felipe Montero said: “As the Hai Long Project approaches financial close and the start of the execution phase, the signature of the contracts with Siemens Gamesa mark a hugely important milestone for us.

“The Turbine Supply Agreement is both the biggest construction contract that will ever be awarded for the Hai Long Project, as well as an enabler of the expansion of Siemens Gamesa’s nacelle factory.

“This plays a crucial role in our localisation efforts, and shall become a cornerstone of Taiwan’s local offshore wind supply chain.”