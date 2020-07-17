The order is the first Siemens Gamesa’s service contract for offshore turbines installed by another manufacturer

The Trianel Borkum II project features 32 units of 6.33MW turbines manufactured by Senvion. (Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.)

Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa has secured a contract to service the wind turbines at the 200MW Trianel Windpark Borkum II offshore wind farm in Germany.

Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum II has awarded the five-year full scope offshore service contract with fixed extension options to the turbine manufacturer.

The wind farm, which is located 45km north of Borkum, where Siemens Gamesa will have its operational base for the service campaigns.

It is owned by 20 municipal utilities and municipal companies from Germany and Switzerland and produces enough renewable power to supply electricity for approximately 200,000 households annually.

Installed in May 2020, the Trianel Borkum II project features 32 units of 6.33MW turbines manufactured by Senvion.

Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum II GmbH & Co. KG technical managing director Irina Lucke said: “We are pleased to have Siemens Gamesa at our side, an experienced and reliable partner for the servicing and maintenance of the 32 wind turbines.

“With the full commissioning we have successfully completed the construction phase of the offshore wind park. Now the focus is on the resilient and trouble-free operation of the turbines.”

Siemens Gamesa will service Senvion offshore turbines for the first time

Siemens Gamesa is expected to start maintenance activities on 1 August 2020.

The latest deal is the first Siemens Gamesa’s service contract for offshore turbines installed by another manufacturer.

In addition, it is also the first time the company is servicing Senvion’s offshore turbines since the completion of acquisition of the Senvion’s European onshore service business and its intellectual property in January this year.

Siemens Gamesa North Europe and Middle East Service Business Unit CEO Paulina Hobbs said: “This is a step into the future for us, where servicing other brands’ offshore turbines will become as much business as usual for us as servicing our own.”

Recently, Spanish wind turbine-maker has secured wind turbine supply orders for two wind farms with a combined capacity of 165MW in Vietnam.