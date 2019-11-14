The selection of Siemens Gamesa is subject to contract and final investment decision from the consortium partners

Spanish wind turbine-maker Siemens Gamesa has been selected as the preferred supplier to supply turbines for the 300MW Hai Long 2 offshore wind farm by the project company Hai Long Offshore Wind in Taiwan.

The selection of Siemens Gamesa is subject to contract and final investment decision from the consortium partners, Canadian independent power producer Northland Power and Taiwan-based developer Yushan Energy.

To be located nearly 50km from the coast of Changhua County, the Hai Long 2 offshore wind project had secured grid allocation mechanism in Taiwan last year.

Hai Long 2 offshore wind farm construction could begin in 2023

Siemens Gamesa will use its existing footprint and supply base in the country to fulfill the order requirements for the offshore project. Offshore Construction of the wind farm is expected to begin in 2023.

In the last year, Siemens Gamesa had won firm orders close to 2GW in offshore wind power projects in Taiwan.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Offshore CEO Andreas Nauen said: “We are very honoured and pleased to announce our collaboration with the Hai Long partners. It represents a stepping-stone for our long-term presence in the region and will enable the expansion of our own local footprint, as well as that of our suppliers.”

In September, this year, the company had announced plans to build a facility in the port of Taichung, which will be used for offshore nacelle assembly, testing, warehousing, office buildings, and outdoor storage. Production at the facility is expected to begin in 2021.

Northland Power development executive vice president David Povall said: “This is an important milestone for the Hai Long 2 project and for the localization of the offshore wind industry in Taiwan.

“We have, from the beginning of the project, committed to meeting localization requirements and we look forward to working with our partners Siemens Gamesa as they bring their international experience to empower the local supply chain.”