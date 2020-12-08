The technology will be provided to Uniper at its Kent and Lincolnshire plants in UK

Siemens Energy will install two custom designed synchronous condenser units. (Credit: Siemens Energy)

Siemens Energy has secured contract from energy company Uniper to install its rotating grid stabilisation technology at two sites in the UK.

This technology will enable Uniper to deliver grid stability services to operator of energy system, National Grid ESO.

The new technology will generate inertia, which will help to balance grid frequency, without producing power.

At Uniper’s Grain combined cycle power plant in Kent, Siemens Energy will install two custom designed synchronous condenser units.

Siemens will repurpose two steam turbine generators to enable synchronous condenser operation at Killingholme in Lincolnshire.

Besides using the existing grid connections at each site, the new units will feature custom designed, Siemens Energy rotating machines, flywheel, and control systems.

Both the projects are due to be operational by next year.

Siemens Energy provided its support to Uniper with front end engineering design at both the sites.

In addition to providing a custom technology solution, Siemens will be responsible for installation and commissioning at both the projects.

Siemens Energy executive vice president for generation Karim Amin said: “As the energy transition in Great Britain continues along a path toward a zero-carbon future, innovative products and solutions such as these are taking center-stage.”

“And as GB’s electricity generation system moves to more decentralised, renewable power, projects like this which provide inertia without generating any power, will be even more important for the energy system of the future. We salute Uniper for their commitment to a more sustainable energy future.”

National Grid ESO will be supported by the services provided by Uniper under the Stability Pathfinder project.

The services will help in balancing the UK’s electricity system and maintaining the frequency at 50Hz.