Siemens Energy will be responsible for the supply of six SGT-800 industrial gas turbines for the project

The SGT-800 gas turbines are equipped with a dry low-emission combustion system. (Credit: Siemens Energy.)

Siemens Energy has secured an order to supply emissions-reducing power generation equipment and boil-off gas compressors for the Mozambique liquefied natural gas (LNG) Project in Africa.

CCS JV, a joint venture between Saipem and McDermott International, has awarded the contract to supply the equipment for the project, which is led by French oil and gas company Total.

Under the contract, Siemens Energy will be responsible for the supply of six SGT-800 industrial gas turbines, which will be used for onsite power generation.

The company will also deliver four centrifugal compressors for boil-off gas (BOG) service.

Located in the Cabo Delgado province on Africa’s East Coast, the project involves development of offshore gas fields in the offshore Area 1 Block of the deep-water Rovuma Basin and the construction of a 12.88Mtpa LNG facility.

Siemens Energy Industrial Applications executive vice president Thorbjoern Fors said: “Mozambique LNG is the country’s first onshore LNG development project and will play a key role in meeting the increasing demand for energy in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Indian sub-continent markets.

“We look forward to helping Total drive toward the lowest possible plant emissions profile and contributing to its goal of delivering clean, reliable energy to customers across the globe.”

Siemens Energy to deliver compressors for the project next year

The gas turbines are expected to be delivered between the second half of next year and the first half of 2022 and the compressors are planned to be delivered for 2021.

Additionally, Siemens Energy is also conducting studies to explore the possible designs of liquefaction and power generation facility, with an aim to decarbonise LNG facility development and operation.

In August this year, Siemens Energy has secured an order from China Power International Development’s subsidiary, Beijing Green Hydrogen Technology Development to supply hydrogen production system for a hydrogen fuelling station in Yanqing District, Beijing.