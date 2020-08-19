The hydrogen production project is the result of a partnership between Siemens and State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC)

Siemens expects to deliver the hydrogen production solution in May 2021. (Credit: Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay)

Siemens Energy has secured an order to supply hydrogen production system for a hydrogen fuelling station in Yanqing District, Beijing.

China Power International Development’s (China Power) subsidiary, Beijing Green Hydrogen Technology Development has placed the order for a 1MW green hydrogen production solution for a major sporting event that will be held in Beijing, China, in 2022.

The system from Siemens Energy will help guarantee the hydrogen supply for the public transportation during and after the sporting event.

It is said to be the first megawatt hydrogen production solution being developed by Siemens Energy in China.

Siemens to deliver the hydrogen production solution in May 2021

In September last year, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in green hydrogen development and comprehensive utilisation.

Siemens expects to deliver the hydrogen production solution in May 2021.

Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch said: “The decarbonization of the energy systems is a challenge that every country must face.

“Siemens Energy is the company that can provide its customers with significant support in this process – no matter if they are states or companies.

“Promoting the application and development of renewable hydrogen is of great significance for China to build a modern and cleaner energy system.

“Together with our partner SPIC, we are making an important contribution to tackling climate change and reducing carbon emissions.”

In October last year, Siemens signed an agreement with Hydrogen Renewables Australia to become the technology partner for a green hydrogen plant.

The plant will combine wind, solar and green hydrogen, with a generation capacity of 5,000MW, in Western Australia.