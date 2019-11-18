The two companies aim to roll-out and continually develop the advanced microgrid control system that enables the seamless integration of power from renewable energy to a mine's off-grid power supply

Image: Siemens and juwi enter strategic partnership. Photo: courtesy of Siemens.

Siemens and the renewable energy developer juwi have joined forces to enter into a strategic technology partnership to focus on microgrids in the mining industry. A corresponding agreement was signed today. The two companies aim to roll-out and continually develop the advanced microgrid control system that enables the seamless integration of power from renewable energy to a mine’s off-grid power supply. The Siemens Sicam based microgrid control platform is a proven and tested technology which is the basis for juwi’s Hybrid IQ microgrid controller. juwi, on the other hand, brings industry-specific domain know-how and an excellent track record of planning and executing renewable energy projects at mine sites.

“Microgrids can bring high levels of reliability and improved energy quality to energy-intensive industries such as mining; and are an attractive alternative when autonomous power supply is needed,” said Robert Klaffus, CEO Digital Grid at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “We are looking forward to the technology cooperation with juwi on microgrids and believe it will boost the commercial appeal of renewable energy to the mining industry.”

Member of the Board and COO of the juwi Group, Stephan Hansen, adds: “Renewable energy will not only future proof mining operations, but reduce cash operating costs today. The centerpiece to this is the juwi Hybrid IQ system. It enables us to provide hybrid power that goes far beyond what has been industry practice until now. I am looking forward to the technology partnership with Siemens.”

The co-operation between juwi and Siemens has already resulted in the successful delivery of the solar power plant at Agnew Gold in Australia. The partnership also provides hybrid power to Australia’s largest and oldest marine research station on the Great Barrier Reef. Heron Island now uses juwi Hybrid IQ to combine solar with a redox flow battery to replace Diesel fuel. Both projects showcase the next generation of hybrid systems and enable mine sites to significantly lower their carbon footprint and their cash operating costs.The solution adapts to changing ore bodies, processing and power requirements whilst providing detailed reporting and analysis to operations teams and management. Together, the strategic partners create a unique, standardized solution for the mining market. This will simplify the use of renewable energy for mines and help provide a cost-effective and reliable power supply, especially for mine sites that operate off the grid.