Jacobs will also use AI-enabled digital and data solutions to enhance operations across SSEN’s network. Credit: vladzelinski/Shutterstock.com.

Jacobs has been appointed by SSEN Transmission to provide services under several strategic frameworks intended to strengthen the cybersecurity and digital infrastructure of the electricity transmission network in the north of Scotland.

The combined value of the projects is expected to exceed $1bn (£744.07m). Their scope focuses on operational technology (OT), cybersecurity, substation design and digital services to help reinforce the grid and support greater renewable energy integration.

The frameworks, which cover both OT and digital services, aim to address key requirements across SSEN’s increasingly digital electrical network.

Jacobs, along with its PA Consulting business, has been given a role within the SSEN Digital and OT Cyber Security Frameworks.

The company’s responsibilities will include the design, deployment and assurance of secure OT at substations. These tasks will involve the application of cyber-by-design principles, setting up network segmentation and monitoring for threats in real time, along with supporting the main infrastructure and control systems.

Jacobs will also use AI-enabled digital and data solutions to enhance operations across SSEN’s network as part of the Digital Services framework, supporting SSEN’s RIIO-T3 transformation programme.

The company said this work is intended to improve asset management, facilitate network growth, support decarbonisation and develop a scalable digital backbone for the transmission grid.

Jacobs chair and CEO Bob Pragada said: “These awards reflect the accelerating digitisation of energy systems and the growing need for integrated cybersecurity, digital and engineering solutions.

“As grid infrastructure becomes more interconnected and data-driven, embedding cybersecurity across IT and operational technology environments is essential to supporting grid expansion, enables greater renewable energy integration and delivers smarter, more resilient operations.”

Additionally, SSEN has started the construction of the Netherton Hub near Peterhead in Scotland, marking a key milestone for a strategic clean energy project in the region.

Once completed, the development will feature a 400kV substation, a 132kV substation and high-voltage direct current converter stations supporting the Spittal to Peterhead, Eastern Green Link 3 and Eastern Green Link 5 subsea projects.

The Netherton project forms part of a £29bn programme to upgrade the north of Scotland’s electricity transmission network and is intended to advance Scotland and the UK’s clean power objectives.

The commencement of the Netherton Hub’s construction follows Aberdeenshire Council’s approval of the remaining planning conditions.

To date, £6.6m has been spent with Aberdeenshire suppliers on groundworks and cable work, supporting around 120 local jobs.