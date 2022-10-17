Siemens is selected for the design, construction and installation of the onshore high voltage substation, while HSM Offshore will supply for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the offshore high voltage substation and jacket foundation

RWE selects Siemens Energy and HSM Offshore Energy to supply for Thor offshore wind farm. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay )

German energy firm RWE has selected Siemens Energy and HSM Offshore Energy as its preferred suppliers for the electrical transmission system for its 1GW Thor offshore wind farm in Denmark.

Siemens Energy has been selected for the design, construction and installation of the onshore high-voltage substation of the wind project.

HSM Offshore Energy will supply for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the offshore high voltage substation and jacket foundation of the offshore wind farm.

The German energy company has entered into early works agreements with both suppliers.

RWE Renewables Denmark CEO Pia Lanken said: “With the selection of preferred suppliers for the electrical transmission system, we have reached the next milestone in the development of our Thor offshore wind farm, which will massively contribute towards Denmark’s ambitious climate targets.

“To deploy this offshore project, we rely on our 20 -year track record in offshore wind and on experienced suppliers, which will work, where possible, hand in hand with Danish supply chain companies and local workforce.”

To be built off the Danish west coast, approximately 22km from Thorsminde on the west coast of Jutland, Thor offshore wind farm will produce clean energy enough to power over one million Danish households.

The substation at sea will collect and transform the electricity produced by the individual wind turbines to a transmission-level voltage which then will be transported via export cables to the new-build onshore substation Volder Søndervang.

Siemens Energy will begin the design works, followed by the procurement of main equipment and the submission of permit applications. Construction works are anticipated to commence in 2023.

The civil engineering and construction works will be carried out by Siemens Energy together with MT Højgaard Danmark.

The jacket foundation installation in water is up to 27m deep and the substation installation is anticipated to take place in 2025, with the commissioning and testing of the offshore substation in 2026.

Thor offshore wind farm, which will help reduce Denmark’s carbon emissions, is expected to be fully operational by 2027.