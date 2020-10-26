The wage agreements were signed with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU)

Sibanye-Stillwater has concluded three-year wage agreements for its Kroondal operation. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Sibanye-Stillwater has concluded three-year wage agreements for its Kroondal operation, part of its SA Platinum Group Metals (PGM) operations. The wage agreements were signed with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), in respect of wages and conditions of service for a three-year period from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023.

The basic wage increase for Category 4-9 surface and underground employees for the first year, is 5% or R1000 per month (whichever is higher) for each of the three years.

Miners, artisans and officials will also receive 5% or R1,000 per month (whichever is higher) per annum over the three-year period.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO, Neal Froneman commented: “We are pleased to have reached another wage agreement with the representative unions and it is encouraging that yet another set of wage negotiations were conducted in a constructive manner without any disruption. The outcome is in line with our vision and purpose and results in competitive remuneration for our employees while taking into account the longer-term sustainability of our Kroondal operation.”

Sibanye-Stillwater currently employs more than 5,495 employees (excluding contractors) at its Kroondal operation, while the total SA PGM operations have a workforce of 47,599 (36,120 employees and 11,479 contractors).

Source: Company Press Release