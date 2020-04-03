The operations have been suspended as per the directive of the Mexican Federal Government to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Great Panther Mining temporarily suspends operations at GMC and Topia Mine in Mexico. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

Canada-based exploration firm, Great Panther Mining has announced the temporary suspension of its Guanajuato Mine Complex (GMC) and the Topia Mine operations in Mexico.

The mining and processing activities at both the sites have been suspended as per the directive of the Mexican Federal Government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The firm has started closing all the activities at both the sites and will retain only essential personnel during the suspension period while some administrative and technical staff will continue to work from home.

Located within the Guanajuato District, the GMC is an underground silver-gold operation that utilises cut-and-fill mining methods.

Great Panther Mining said: “Monthly production from Great Panther’s Mexican operations accounts for approximately 2% of annual consolidated production on a gold equivalent ounce basis, and the Company’s Tucano Mine in Brazil accounts for the remainder of production.”

Great Panther Mining will continue operations at Tucano Mine in Brazil

Furthermore, the mining and processing activities at the Tucano Mine will be continued uninterrupted during this time.

Located in Amapá State in northern Brazil and is about 200km from Macapá, the mine is producing aproximately 145,000 ounces per year from several open pit mines.

Great Panther has been under discussions with the government authorities as well as communication about the improved safety protocols which have been implemented to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infection at Tucano as well as the surrounding communities.

It has also prepared contingency plans if there is a full or partial shutdown and is prepared to act quickly to implement them.

The exploration company has also confirmed that there were no confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases across its global mining operations, projects, and corporate offices.

Recently, Great Panther Mining has announced that all its operations and offices have implemented travel restrictions, supervision, monitoring and response plans to reduce the risk of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.