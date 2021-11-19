The Western Star project is expected to meet the power requirements of more than one million homes in Ireland

The Western Star floating wind project could have turbines with a capacity ranging from 15MW to 18MW. (Credit: www_slon_pics from Pixabay)

Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to acquire a 51% stake from Simply Blue Group in the 1.35GW Western Star floating wind project, off the western coast of Ireland.

The financial terms of the deal were not revealed.

The deal follows a similar transaction between the parties that was signed earlier this year for co-developing the Emerald floating wind project off the southern coast of Ireland.

The Western Star floating wind project is proposed to be built in the Atlantic Ocean, off the Clare coast. Simply Blue Group’s team and Shell’s floating wind experts will join forces to develop the project.

Shell Europe offshore wind general manager Hessel de Jong said: “Shell has a clear ambition to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society.

“We aim to provide more renewable power to consumers and businesses alike. Working alongside coastal communities to create shared value is key to success for both the Western Star floating wind project and the previously announced Emerald project, which is why we have chosen to work with Simply Blue Group.”

In the first phase, the partners will aim to install 300MW-450MW capacity, followed by 700MW-900MW. Overall, the Western Star project is estimated to meet the power requirements of more than a million homes in Ireland.

According to the parties, in deeper waters, floating wind technology can be installed instead of fixed wind turbines, which enables such projects to be located 35-60km offshore, thereby minimising visual impact.

The first phase of the Western Star floating wind project may include turbines with a capacity ranging from 15MW to 18MW.

Simply Blue Group co-founder and chief commercial director Hugh Kelly said: “The project will utilise floating offshore wind technology to produce zero-carbon electricity and will greatly help Ireland progress towards a green energy future with domestically sourced sustainable electricity delivering both environmental and economic benefits to the entire country.”