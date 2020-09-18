Nextracker will supply its NX Horizon solar trackers for the project that is expected to be completed in 2023

Shanghai Electric and Nextracker officials at the signing ceremony. (Credit: Nextracker Inc.)

Shanghai Electric, a Chinese power generation company, has partnered with Nextracker, a solar tracking systems supplier, to supply 1GW of trackers for the fifth phase of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park in Dubai.

To be located 50km South of Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park is owned by Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA).

For the solar plant, Nextracker will supply its NX Horizon solar trackers.

Shanghai Electric Power Generation Engineering president XiaoRong Yi said: “We’re delighted to work with the number one solar tracker systems provider and leading technology for bifacial yield gains worldwide.

“Furthermore, Nextracker has a robust supply chain that offers security to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park project and makes this an invaluable partnership for Shanghai Electric in the Middle East.”

Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park phase 5 will have a planned production of 1GW

With a planned production of 1GW for 5th phase and 5GW in total, the solar plant will be the centrepiece of Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy.

Nextracker will work with Shanghai Electric, offering onsite support through installation, commissioning and handover phases and the solar project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Nextracker CEO Dan Shugar said: “We are tremendously honored to partner with Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group to help deliver the best performance outcomes for the Dubai Electric & Water Authority.

“Shanghai Electric is one of the leading high-tech companies in China with over one hundred years of manufacturing legacy, and we are deeply privileged to be chosen for our technology. We look forward to exploring many ways to collaborate and partner in the future.”

In August, JinkoSolar has signed a contract with Shanghai Electric to supply approximately 1GW of solar modules for the fifth phase of the solar park.

Under the company, the Chinese solar maker will supply its Swan series modules, which are expected to meet the high requirements of Dubai’s scorching temperatures.