Sembcorp (China) Holding Co, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with GDS Holdings Limited, a developer and operator of high-performance data centres in China.

Under the MOU, Sembcorp (China) Holding Co and GDS will work together to develop and provide renewable energy solutions for GDS data centres located in China. Both companies will also seek to explore other opportunities to realise operational synergies between GDS’s green data centres and Sembcorp’s renewable power generation and water management systems.

Koh Chiap Khiong, Head of Singapore, SEA & China (Energy), Sembcorp Industries, said, “We are proud to be selected by GDS as a strategic partner to explore integrated green solutions to support GDS’s environmental sustainability goals. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that can enhance our joint purpose to harness green energy to support technological growth in China.”

The MOU is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net asset value per share of Sembcorp Industries for the financial year ending December 31, 2020.

