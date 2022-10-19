According to Sembcorp Marine, the P-71 FPSO, which has sailed from its Brazilian shipyard to the Itapu field, has a production capacity of up to 150,000 barrels of oil per day, a storage capacity of 1.6 million barrels, while being capable of accommodating 166 people

Sembcorp Marine executed the P-71 FPSO contract through its subsidiary Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz. (Credit: Sembcorp Marine Ltd)

Sembcorp Marine said that it has completed modules fabrication and integration of the P-71 floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which is set to be deployed at the Petrobras-operated Itapu field in Brazil.

The work was executed by Sembcorp Marine’s fully-owned and operated subsidiary Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), which is a Brazilian shipyard.

Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz president T. Guhan said: “Despite pandemic-related challenges which affected the project over a period of 20 months, EJA successfully delivered the P-71 FPSO on schedule, cementing its status as a premier facility in Brazil capable of taking on full engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning work for large-scale offshore projects.”

Originally the P-71 FPSO was designed for the Tupi field in Brazil but was subsequently decided to be used at the Itapu field for which it underwent modification and integration.

In October 2020, Petrobras agreed to buy the FPSO for $353m for using it for the development of the Itapu field.

In June 2021, Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz was given an amended contract worth around $175m for the modification work from Tupi B.V., a consortium controlled by Petrobras Netherland.

According to Sembcorp Marine, P-71 has a production capacity of up to 150,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD). Its dimensions are 316m in length and a width of 54m.

The vessel’s storage capacity is 1.6 million barrels and it can accommodate 166 people.

Under the contract, Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz was responsible for the fabrication of six modules, pipe-racks and a flare. These were integrated into the vessel along with other modules and items provided by the customer.

The Brazilian shipyard also carried out modification works on the topsides and hull of the FPSO to meet the requirements of the Itapu field.

Earlier this month, Sembcorp Marine, through its subsidiary Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters, won a $3bn contract from Petrobras for the construction of the P-82 FPSO for the Búzios field in Brazil.