The research collaboration between Sembcorp Marine and A*STAR could help in developing offshore energy solutions

Image: From left to right: Wong Weng Sun, Sembcorp Marine Head of R&D Simon Kuik, A*STAR assistant chief executive, science and engineering research council Tan Sze Wee and Frederick Chew. (Credit: Agency for Science, Technology and Research.)

Sembcorp Marine and Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) have signed master research collaboration agreement (MRCA) to jointly pursue research in digital design and advanced manufacturing.

Sembcorp Marine and A*STAR aim to shorten the development cycle and time-to-market for solutions across offshore, marine and clean energy, through their research.

Under the partnership a joint research lab will be established

Under the MRCA Sembcorp Marine and A*STAR will set up Joint Lab@TBY, a research laboratory and work space at Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard for test-bedding and commercialisation of new digital design solutions, advanced manufacturing capabilities and other industry 4.0-related technologies in a real-world environment.

Sembcorp Marine president and CEO Wong Weng Sun said: “Innovation is a core enabler at Sembcorp Marine and we’re constantly looking at new ways to boost our engineering capabilities, production capacity and efficiency.

“Given the rapid technological disruption and rising environmental consciousness in the global markets, we must continuously push the innovation envelope and deliver sustainable solutions that keep us relevant to our customers. Partnering a top-class research organisation like A*STAR will help Sembcorp Marine achieve these vital objectives and stay ahead of the technology curve.”

The solutions that the two organisations aim to develop include new designs to support the development of offshore wind energy and risk mitigations in liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage and transportation.

Joint Lab@TBY also aims to develop advanced manufacturing capabilities across large format additive manufacturing technology, automated robotic welding for complex offshore structures, automated non-destructive testing (NDT) and smart factory floor monitoring and control.

A*STAR CEO Frederick Chew said: “A*STAR is committed to strengthen support for local enterprises such as Sembcorp Marine, one of the key players in Singapore’s Offshore and Marine ecosystem.

“Sembcorp Marine is a long-time partner, and our collaborations have led to positive outcomes for industry and the economy. This MRCA to co-innovate in digital design and advanced manufacturing takes our partnership to a new level.”

Earlier this month, Sembcorp’s subsidiary Sembcorp Solar Singapore was selected as the preferred bidder to build a 60MW floating solar plant on Tengeh Reservoir. Expected to be completed in 2021, it will be one of the largest single floating solar PV systems in the world. With the project, Sembcorp’s renewable energy portfolio in Singapore will grow to 240MW.