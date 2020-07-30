With the full commissioning of its 300MW SECI 3 wind project, Sembcorp becomes the first independent power producer to deliver on its projects awarded in the first three wind tenders held by SECI

Sembcorp completes 800MW SECI wind capacity in India. (Credit: Pixabay/Frederic Willocq)

Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, today commemorated the completion of 800MW of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) wind power projects, bringing its operational renewable energy capacity in India to 1,730MW. With the full commissioning of its 300MW SECI 3 wind project, Sembcorp becomes the first independent power producer to deliver on its projects awarded in the first three wind tenders held by SECI. This is also the largest operational wind capacity for any developer to-date from SECI tenders. Together, these assets provide enough clean energy to power more than 600,000 homes and avoid over 2 million tonnes/annum1 of carbon dioxide emissions.

The guest-of-honour, Shri Raj Kumar Singh, Honourable Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, dedicated Sembcorp’s state-of-the-art SECI 1, 2 and 3 projects to the nation in a virtual ceremony. Shri Bhanu Pratap Yadav, Joint Secretary, MNRE, along with several other dignitaries joined Sembcorp executives to commemorate this milestone.

Wong Kim Yin, Group President & CEO, Sembcorp Industries, said: “India is a key market for Sembcorp’s Energy business. The successful completion of our SECI wind power projects is testament to the solid track record and expertise we have on the ground to deliver large-scale renewable energy assets. We thank the Indian government for their trust in and partnership with us as we continue to provide sustainable energy solutions to support urbanisation, electrification and decarbonisation in India.”

Since entering the India market in 2011, SEIL has established itself as a reliable independent power producer in the country. With a presence across nine states, SEIL owns and operates 35 assets with a total power capacity of 4,370MW including 1,730MW of renewables.

Vipul Tuli, Managing Director, SEIL, said: “This is a collective achievement for India’s power sector. A significant moment for the industry and the country, it reflects India’s commitment to renewable energy. The successful completion of the SECI 1, 2 and 3 projects was made possible with the support and guidance of MNRE and Ministry of Power, as well as close partnerships with many central, state and local authorities. We are honoured to dedicate these state-of-the-art assets to the country and the communities we serve, as we continue to support India’s energy transition. Delivery of this 800MW capacity is a testament to the collaboration between industry and government.”

Sembcorp’s SECI 3 project is the first in the country to install 2.1MW G122-127m wind turbines which are designed to work efficiently even at low wind speeds. The wind turbine generators used in Sembcorp’s SECI 1 and 2 projects are also well suited to a variety of climatic conditions. In addition, Sembcorp’s proprietary remote digital monitoring and analytics capabilities are synchronised with teams on the ground, to optimise performance and asset life.

Source: Company Press Release