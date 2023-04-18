The Norway-based bottom-fixed offshore wind farm solutions provider has managed the EPCI of the wind turbine generator foundations for the Scottish offshore wind farm and is also installing the nearly 300km of associated inner-array cables

Final jacket foundation installed at Seagreen offshore wind project. (Credit: Seaway7)

Seaway7 announced the installation of the final wind turbine foundation at the 1.1GW Seagreen offshore wind farm in Scotland, owned by TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables.

Saipem 7000 crane vessel, which was engaged for lifting each of the 2,000-tonne foundations into place, was used for the installation of the 114th jacket foundation.

Seaway7 handled the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the wind turbine generator foundations of the Scottish offshore wind farm.

The Norway-based bottom-fixed offshore wind farm solutions provider is also installing the nearly 300km of associated inner-array cables.

Seaway7 Seagreen project director David Mitchell said: “This is a significant milestone for Seagreen and Seaway7.

“Good collaboration between all parties has been instrumental in the safe and timely execution of this complex and challenging project. We look forward to the completion of the cable installation in the coming months to conclude our full EPCI scope.”

Last week, the 112th jacket, which is said to be the deepest wind turbine foundation in the world to date, was installed at the Seagreen project.

The turbine foundation was put in place at a depth of 58.6m, surpassing the previous record of 57.4m set by the same offshore wind farm project in October 2022.

Each of the wind turbine foundations will have a Vestas V164-10 MW turbine.

The Seagreen offshore wind farm is situated 27km from the coast of Angus in the North Sea.

The offshore wind project will feature 114 turbines and is expected to commence commercial operation later this year.

With an estimated investment of £3bn, the Seagreen offshore wind farm is anticipated to produce nearly 5,000GWh of clean energy per annum, which is enough to power over 1.6 million British households.

Seagreen project director John Hill said: “Installing all 114 jackets is one of the most significant milestones in the project.

“The Seagreen team have now installed more suction caisson foundations than any other offshore wind farm and pushed forward the boundaries of this technology.”