UK-based offshore energy services provider Seajacks has secured a contract to install turbines at the 140MW Akita and Noshiro offshore wind farms in Japan.

The company has bagged the contract through its 100% subsidiary Seajacks Japan from construction firm Kajima.

Marubeni, co-owner of Seajacks, is an investor in the Akita Noshiro offshore wind farm project.

According to Marubeni, the project is expected to be the first bottom-fixed large-scale offshore wind power project in Japan funded 100% on a commercial basis.

Seajacks will install 33 units of the V117-4.2MW wind turbines for the project.

The UK-based firm will deploy its Zaratan vessel for the offshore construction work, which is expected to begin in 2021.

The contract is said to be Seajacks’ first in Japan.

The installation of the turbines is expected to begin in 2022.

Additional details of Akita and Noshiro wind farms

The Akita wind farm will have an electric power output capacity of 55MW which is equivalent to power 48,950 homes per year, while Noshiro will have an output capacity of 84MW which is equivalent to power 75,308 homes annually.

Additionally, the electricity from the projects will be fed through both the Akita and Noshiro ports located in Akita Prefecture.

The contract also includes a maximum 20-year service and maintenance agreement, subject to the options being exercised.

In August 2019, Seajacks was selected by Danish energy giant Ørsted’s subsidiary Ørsted Taiwan to transport and install wind turbines at the Greater Changhua Offshore wind farm 1 and 2a in Taiwan.

Prior to that in July, the company had conditionally received a contract from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) for the transport and installation of wind turbines at the Formosa 2 offshore wind farm.

In 2018, Seajacks was also selected by Siemens Gamesa to install its 6MW turbines at phase 2 of the 120MW Formosa 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Seajacks owns 5 offshore wind installation vessels, including Scylla jack-up vessel. The company claims to have installed over 450 wind turbines primarily in European waters.