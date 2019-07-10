Seajacks will mobilise its Seajacks Scylla, an installation jack up, to execute the installation work at the project

Image: Seajacks International has conditionally received a contract for the Formosa 2 offshore wind farm. Photo: Courtesy of Seajacks Ltd.

Seajacks International has conditionally received a contract from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) for the transport and installation of wind turbines at the Formosa 2 offshore wind farm.

Macquarie Capital and Swancor Renewable Energy are developing the Formosa 2 wind farm, which will be equipped with 47 SG 8.0 – 167 offshore wind turbines.

SGRE has recently received an order from the consortium partners for the supply of wind turbines and a 20-year full Service for the Formosa 2 offshore wind farm, while a firm order is subject to the consortium’s final investment decision on the project.

Installation of wind turbines at the Formosa 2 wind farm is planned to be completed in the summer of 2021.

Seajacks will use Seajacks Scylla for installation of turbines

Under the contact, Seajacks will mobilise its Seajacks Scylla, an installation jack up, to execute the installation work at the project.

With its sister vessel, Seajacks Zaratan, already in Taiwan, Seajacks Scylla marks the second vessel to be deployed to the Asia Pacific region.

Seajacks Zaratan has been contracted by SGRE for the installation of 20 SG 6.0-154 turbines at the Formosa 1 Phase 2 wind farm.

Seajacks COO Sebastian Brooke said: “We are delighted to have signed a second contract for installation works in Taiwan, which not only highlights Seajacks commitment to the development of offshore wind in Taiwan, but also to the greater Asia Pacific region.

“We will use the significant experience gained by Seajacks in Europe and at Formosa 1 Phase 2, to ensure that this project is delivered to the stakeholders as efficiently and effectively as possible. Formosa 2 is an exciting and important project for Seajacks and we would like to thank our valued client, Siemens Gamesa, for once again putting their trust in our people and equipment.”

Seajacks said that the contract is subject to SGRE receiving the firm order from consortium partners Macquarie Capital and Swancor Renewable Energy.