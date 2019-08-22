Ørsted selects Seajacks for transportation and installation of wind turbines at the Greater Changhua offshore wind farm 1 and 2a being constructed off the Taiwanese coast

Image: Seajacks Scylla vessel during Veja Mate wind turbine installation. Photo: Courtesy of Seajacks Ltd.

British offshore energy services provider Seajacks has been selected by Danish energy giant Ørsted’s subsidiary Ørsted Taiwan to transport and install wind turbines at the Greater Changhua Offshore wind farm 1 and 2a in Taiwan.

Being developed by Ørsted, the Greater Changhua offshore wind farm 1 with 605MW capacity and 2a with 295MW capacity, will consist of 111 SG 8.0 – 167 DD offshore wind turbines.

The wind turbines will be installed between 35km and 50km off the Coast of Changhua County. For this job, the offshore service provider stated that it will use its Seajacks Scylla jack-up vessel.

As per Seajacks, the contract will be its third project in the country. At present, Seajacks Zaratan is installing wind turbines at the Formosa 1 wind farm.

Scylla will be mobilised to the region for installing the wind turbines at the Formosa 2 wind farm from 2021.

Seajacks chief operating officer Sebastian Brooke said: “We are extremely pleased to enter into this contract with Ørsted Taiwan Limited. Seajacks has developed an effective and cooperative working relationship with Ørsted over the past ten years, and we are looking forward to delivering this technically challenging project efficiently and safely.

“This contract is an important milestone for Seajacks and cements our commitment to Taiwan and the Asia Pacific region. Seajacks is pleased to be able to contribute its considerable knowledge and experience, as well as the most capable equipment, to developing these new markets and helping them meet ambitious targets for offshore wind.”

Ørsted was given site exclusivity for the four offshore wind farms at Greater Changhua

Ørsted obtained site exclusivity on the four offshore wind farm sites with a planned generating capacity of 2.4GW.

Last February, the company received environmental impact assessment approval for all the four wind farms and it was awarded the right to connect 900MW capacity from the wind farms to Taiwan’s power grid, last April.

Ørsted has plans to bring the first two wind farms including the 605MW Changhua-1 and the 295MW Changhua-2 wind farms into operation by 2021.