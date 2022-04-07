The Scarborough Joint Venture has received an offer for the pipeline licence to construct and operate the Scarborough pipeline in Commonwealth waters

Scarborough receives key primary approvals. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

Woodside, as operator for and on behalf of the Scarborough Joint Venture, has received key primary approvals from the Commonwealth-Western Australian Joint Authority to support execution of the Scarborough Project.

The Scarborough Joint Venture has received an offer for the pipeline licence to construct and operate the Scarborough pipeline in Commonwealth waters.

Approval has also been granted for the Scarborough Field Development Plan (FDP), enabling Woodside to commence petroleum recovery operations from Petroleum Production Licences WA-61-L and WA-62-L.

These milestones follow final investment decisions made in November 2021 to approve the US$12.0 billion (100%, $6.9 billion Woodside share) Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 developments.

Scarborough gas processed through Pluto Train 2 will be one of the lowest carbon intensity sources of LNG delivered to customers in north Asia, with first LNG cargo targeted for 2026.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said the pipeline licence and field development plan are among the final primary Commonwealth and Western Australian State Government approvals required to develop the Scarborough resource.

“Developing Scarborough delivers value for Woodside shareholders and significant long-term benefits locally and nationally, including thousands of jobs, taxation revenue and energy security here and abroad.

“The Scarborough reservoir contains only 0.1% carbon dioxide, and Scarborough gas processed through the efficient and expanded Pluto LNG facility supports the decarbonisation goals of our customers in Asia,” she said.

Source: Company Press Release