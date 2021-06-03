The Proposed Acquisition would include a 40% operated interest in the Doba Oil Project, and an effective c. 40% interest in the Chad-Cameroon oil transportation pipeline

Savannah Energy PLC, the African-focused British independent energy company sustainably developing high quality, high potential energy projects in Nigeria and Niger, announces that, it is in advanced exclusive discussions with ExxonMobil Corporation with respect to the proposed acquisition of its entire upstream and midstream asset portfolio in Chad and Cameroon (the “Proposed Acquisition”).

The Proposed Acquisition would include a 40% operated interest in the Doba Oil Project, and an effective c. 40% interest in the Chad-Cameroon oil transportation pipeline. For reference, in 2020 the Doba Oil Project produced an average gross 33.7 Kbopd and the Chad-Cameroon pipeline transported a gross 129.2 Kbopd.

If completed on the currently proposed terms, the Proposed Acquisition would be classified as a reverse takeover transaction in accordance with the AIM Rule 14, and accordingly, the Company has requested that its ordinary shares be suspended from trading on AIM with immediate effect and will remain so pending publication of an AIM admission document setting out, inter alia, details of the Proposed Acquisition, or confirmation is provided that discussions around the Proposed Acquisition have been terminated.

There can be no assurance that agreement between the parties will be reached on mutually acceptable terms and that the Proposed Acquisition will complete. The Company will update shareholders as to progress made in relation to the Proposed Acquisition as appropriate.

